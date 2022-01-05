JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $59.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.