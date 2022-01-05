The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $3.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

APLT stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

