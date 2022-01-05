AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AerSale by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AerSale by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

