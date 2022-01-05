Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.