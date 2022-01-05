St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,498.75 ($20.20).

STJ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.75) to GBX 1,700 ($22.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.85) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.13) to GBX 1,635 ($22.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($23.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market cap of £9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,600.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,567.81. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,137 ($15.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,736 ($23.39).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

