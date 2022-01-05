Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,000 shares of company stock worth $9,971,335. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.