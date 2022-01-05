Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

V stock opened at $221.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.10. The firm has a market cap of $427.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

