Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

