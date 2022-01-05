Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 55.9%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
TOPS stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Friday, September 10th.
About Top Ships
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
