Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.69.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

