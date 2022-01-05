Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

