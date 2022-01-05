Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $157,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.