Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SON. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.