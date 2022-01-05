Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.58. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.