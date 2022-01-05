Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.88

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.88 and traded as high as C$35.30. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.11, with a volume of 3,430 shares changing hands.

GCG.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$946.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.