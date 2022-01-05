TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 38.4% in December

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.11.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

