Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.