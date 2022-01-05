Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) to Sell

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FXLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, equities analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $686,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $9,806,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile

