FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

