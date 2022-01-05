Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Webster Financial stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

