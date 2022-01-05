First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $191.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.90.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

