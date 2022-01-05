Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

FIVN opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -163.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,107 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Five9 by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.