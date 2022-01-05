Comparing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 7.63 -$43.42 million $0.06 97.68 AppLovin $1.45 billion 22.85 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.45, indicating a potential upside of 197.72%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $105.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 6.68% 2.03% 1.17% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

