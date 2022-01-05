Analyzing Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 2 9 7 0 2.28 Battle North Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus price target of $100.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 1.89 $9.77 billion N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

