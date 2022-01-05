ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $12.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

SOL stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $427.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

