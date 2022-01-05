Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OWL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE OWL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,261,146 shares of company stock valued at $80,849,058.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000,000. Brown University increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,898 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

