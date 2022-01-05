Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

