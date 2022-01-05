Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar is witnessing solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. There is huge potential for growth among three key components of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It recently announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the agreements allow these customers to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. One of the contracts provide a commitment to purchase direct access to Maxar’s WorldView Legion satellites, the first of which is expected to launch between May 15, 2022, and Jun 13, 2022. However, the company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

