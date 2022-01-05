IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.65

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.65 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 67.60 ($0.91). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 67.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 430,795 shares trading hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £301.93 million and a PE ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.65.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

