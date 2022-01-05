Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

