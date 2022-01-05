PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent exploration and production operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal in 2020, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2021 after raking in nearly $400 million in the previous year. But similar to other upstream firms, the pandemic-induced lower commodity price realizations throughout 2020 have pressured the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk and an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado are the other negatives in the PDC Energy story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock worth $1,361,814 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.