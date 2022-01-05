Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Lifted to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $314.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

