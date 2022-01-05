Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.86.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.82. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

