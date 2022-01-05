SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SES has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.13.

SGBAF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

