MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given New €270.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.00.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

