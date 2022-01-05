Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 35,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,445. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.