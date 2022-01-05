T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $193.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

