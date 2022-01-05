Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

