$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will announce sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $8.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13D Management LLC increased its position in AppHarvest by 20.0% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

