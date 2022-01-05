Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Trading Up 0.6%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

Otsuka Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.