Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 133884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BK. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $58,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

