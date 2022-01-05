Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.56, but opened at $46.09. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 592 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

