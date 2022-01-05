Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Buy”

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

