Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

