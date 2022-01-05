Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.86

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.86 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 109.20 ($1.47). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.54), with a volume of 899,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £983.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.92.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.