Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$163.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a C$149.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$150.90.

TSE:CNR opened at C$154.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$147.02.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

