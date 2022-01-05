AltaGas’ (ALA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.32.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.79. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$18.72 and a 52-week high of C$27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

