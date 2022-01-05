MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.44. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of MicroVision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MicroVision by 66.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $2,861,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.