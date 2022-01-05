Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

