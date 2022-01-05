Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

